Labour Office: Czech unemployment rate dropped to 3.2 pct in February

The unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent in February, after two straight months of incremental growth, according to Czech Labour Office. A year ago, the unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent.

Some 241,417 people were out of work in February, the lowest number for the month since 1997. The number of advertised vacancies increased to 333,111.

Citing seasonal factors, the head of the Labour Office said unemployment should continue to drop slightly in the coming months, with positions opening especially in the construction, gastronomy, agriculture, forestry and tourism sectors.

The lowest unemployment rate remains in Prague, where 1.9 percent of people were out of work. The highest is in the Moravian-Silesian region, at 4.8 percent.