Labour Office: Czech unemployment holds at 2.7 percent in August

Unemployment held steady at 2.7 percent in August, according to Labour Office data published on Monday. In Prague, the unemployment rate remained at 2 percent.

Fewer than 205,000 people in the country were seeking work last month, the lowest number for the month of August since 1996.

The overall number of jobseekers is expected to rise slightly in September, mainly due the entry into the labour market of a large number of school-leavers.