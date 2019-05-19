Labour MP Robinson denies he was Cold War spy for Czechoslovakia

Labour MP Geoffrey Robinson has denied claims that he was a Cold War spy who passed confidential government files to Communist Czechoslovakia in the 1960s.

The Mail on Sunday reported that there is extensive evidence of this cooperation in files compiled by the stb communist secret service and now administered by the Czech Republic's state security archives.

The files allege scores of meetings with a Czech "handler" between 1966 and 1969. They centre on information about Britain's nuclear deterrent, including its Polaris missile programme, and details about NATO.

Last year the Labour Party denied claims that Jeremy Corbyn had either been a collaborator or an agent of the Communist regime in Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.