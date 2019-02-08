Labour Ministry wants tougher measures for those exploiting foreign workers

The Ministry for Labour and Social Affairs is considering more regulation of agency employment. It also wants the Labour Office to have more powers to combat the exploitation of foreign workers, Minister Jana Maláčová told the Czech News Agency on Friday. She said these measures were part of a larger set that will be included in an employment bill due to be published in the second quarter of this year.

The minister also reacted to an investigative article published by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, which reported on miserable conditions for migrant workers employed at a Czech company owned by Agrofert, a conglomerate founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Ms. Maláčová said the article could act as an incentive for an investigation by labour inspectors. Mr. Babiš has said the Deutsche Welle story was ‘made up’.