Labour Ministry to ask OECD for help in pension reform

The Labour and Social Affairs Ministry will ask the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for an analysis of the Czech Republic’s pension system and a set of ensuing recommendations on reform which would make it sustainable long-term.

The study should be the basis of a government reform which could be concluded in 2021, the ministry said. Reforming the country’s pension system was one of the government’s stated policy priorities, but no plan for reform has so far been unveiled.