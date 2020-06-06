Labour Ministry pleased with OECD analysis of Czech pension system

The Czech Republic has received an analysis of its pension system from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which it requested last year in view of pending reform. The report is to be published at the end of June.

Labour Minister Jana Maláčová from the ruling Social Democrats said she was pleased with the outcome, which confirmed the ministry’s own conclusions. She said the OECD analysis and recommendations made would be discussed by the pension commission at the end of June.

The government has listed pension reform among its top policy priorities, but has been criticized by the opposition for dragging its feet on the matter.