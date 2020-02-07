Labour ministry planning to target “problem” citizens

The Labour and Social Affairs Ministry is planning to put forward an amendment to the law which would cut housing allowances to people on the dole who are not actively looking for work and to parents who do not send their children to school.

Labour Minister Jana Maláčová said the move is to help the local authorities dead with “problem” citizens. However many local administrations and NGOs working with socially disadvantaged groups have criticized the idea, saying it will make the plight of people living in poverty even worse.