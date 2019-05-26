Labour Ministry: number of Czech foster families drops

There has been a steady drop in the number of foster families, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said on Sunday.
Last year only 146 families offered to care for a foster child – the fewest since 2015, when independent statistics began being compiled.
The ministry says a burdensome bureaucracy is partly to blame. Children are also stay longer with foster care families than planned, which could deter new prospects.
