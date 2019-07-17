Labour minister seeks amendment that would boost part-time jobs

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová is planning to propose an amendment to the Czech labour law, which will make it easier for employers to create part-time jobs. The idea, she told Czech Radio, is to create so-called “shared working spots”, which would give two to three people the chance to work in the same job position. Similar types of definitions currently exist in neighbouring Slovakia and Germany. The labour minister hopes that, if passed, the new legislation will make it easier for mothers of small children and over-60s to remain active on the labour market.

Current data from the Czech Statistics office shows that the Czech Republic is far below the EU average when it comes to part-time employment. Whereas the European median lies at around 20 percent, in the Czech Republic the number is just over 7 percent.