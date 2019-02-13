Labour inspectors to focus on equal conditions for Czech and foreign workers

The Labour Inspection Office says it will crack down on foreign worker discrimination, the dialy Hospodářské Noviny reports. Currently there are great disparities between Czech and migrant workers in areas such as salaries, working hours and holliday periods. The primary task is to ensure employers respect the EU employment law.

With low unmployment rates in the country, the number of foreign workers has been growing steadily in recent years reaching 5 percent of the population in June 2018. Many find work through so called employment agencies, which act as intermediaries and labour inspectors say they will also be one of the targets of the investigation. Data from previous years shows that especially among construction companies there is a large number of workers who lack work permits.