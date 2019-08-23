Labour and Social Affairs Ministry to get additional 5.9 billion in state funds

The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs is to receive an additional 5.9 billion crowns in state funds in 2020, Labour Minister Jana Maláčová said following marathon talks on money matters with Finance Minister Alena Schillerová.
Extra money for IT projects, as requested by the labour minister is still to be debated.
The draft budget for the ministry was originally set at 676.4 billion, a sum that Ms. Maláčová said was woefully inadequate for the tasks at hand. She had originally requested an additional 11 billion crowns.
