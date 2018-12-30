La Repubblica: Far right groups misappropriating Palach’s legacy

Italian far-right groups are misappropriating the legacy of Jan Palach, according to the Italian daily la Repubblica.

The paper refers to a concert organized by neo-Nazi groups in Verona, to mark the upcoming 50th anniversary of the tragic death of Jan Palach, who set himself alight in protest against growing public apathy to the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968. The concert is to be held under the motto Country and Freedom.

La Republicca says the tendency on the part of ultra-right groups to appropriate Palach’s legacy “polically and culturally“ has been evident for some time.