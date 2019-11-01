Kyiv calls in Czech ambassador over Prague Castle invite to pro-Russian Crimean Tatars

Czech ambassador to Ukraine Radek Matula was called in by Kyiv to explain why pro-Russian Crimean Tatar activists were invited to celebrations at Prague Castle on 28 October marking Czechoslovakia's founding.
Activists from the group Kyrym birligi (Crimean Unity) were invited by the Office of the Czech President. They later wrote on Facebook that President Miloš Zeman had recognised Crimea as being part of Russia.
Ambassador Matula reportedly assured officials in Kyiv that the foreign policy stance of the Czech Republic – that the Russian annexation of Crimea is unlawful – has not changed.
A spokesman for the Czech president at first declined to state Zeman’s position but later said he continues to believe the annexation was illegal.
