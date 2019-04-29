Kvitová wins her second WTA title of 2019

World number three Petra Kvitová won her second WTA title of 2019 as she beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) in the final of the tournament in Stuttgart on Sunday. Having won the Sydney International in January, Kvitová is the first woman to win two titles in 2019.
