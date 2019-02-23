Kvitová to play in Dubai final

Petra Kvitová won Friday‘s match against Hsieh Su-wei 3-6 6-2 6-4 in Dubai to reach her third final of the year.
Kvitová will play Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, who beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, in Saturday's final.
The 28-year-old will aim to win her second title in Dubai, having won the tournament there in 2013.
The two-time Wimbledon champion is on a winning streak, having won 17 of her 20 matches this year.
