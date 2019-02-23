Kvitová to play in Dubai final

Daniela Lazarová
23-02-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Petra Kvitová won Friday‘s match against Hsieh Su-wei 3-6 6-2 6-4 in Dubai to reach her third final of the year.

Kvitová will play Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, who beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, in Saturday's final.

The 28-year-old will aim to win her second title in Dubai, having won the tournament there in 2013.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is on a winning streak, having won 17 of her 20 matches this year.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 