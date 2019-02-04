Kvitová to give evidence in trial of alleged attacker on Tuesday

Petra Kvitová is due to give evidence on Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of causing her serious injury. The world tennis number two was attacked in her home in December 2016 and suffered severe injuries to her main playing hand. The alleged perpetrator, 33-year-old Radim Žondra, faces up to 12 years in jail if found guilty. Kvitová has requested that she be allowed to give evidence outside the courtroom, so as not to have to face her suspected assailant. It is not clear when a verdict will be delivered in the case.
