Kvitová to face Osaka in Australian Open final, Plíšková out

Czech tennis star Petra Kvitová has reached the Australian Open finals, after defeating her American opponent Danielle Collins 7-6, 6-0.

It is the first time Kvitová has made the finals in Melbourne and her third overall appearance in a Grand Slam tournament.

Her compatriot Karolína Plíšková lost her own semi-final match in Melbourne on Thursday to Japan's Naomi Osaka in three sets, by a score of 2-6, 6-4 and 4-6.

The final between Kvitová and Osaka takes place on Saturday.