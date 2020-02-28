Kvitová through to semi-finals in Doha

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova has booked her spot in the semi-finals of the Qatar Total Open in Doha, after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 7-6, 7-6. The 2018 Czech champion will face World No.1 Ashleigh Barty for a place in the final.

Top seeds Barbora Strýcová with her Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su-wei will take on No.6 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Jelena Ostapenko in the women’s doubles final, after beating the Czech pair Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.