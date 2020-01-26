Broadcast Archive

Kvitová through to Australian Open quarter-finals

Ruth Fraňková
26-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

In tennis, Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitová has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals after she battled from a set down to defeat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-7 6-3 6-2.

The two-time Wimbledon champion will now face either world number one Ashleigh Barty or American Alison Riske in Melbourne.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 