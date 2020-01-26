Kvitová through to Australian Open quarter-finals

In tennis, Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitová has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals after she battled from a set down to defeat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-7 6-3 6-2.
The two-time Wimbledon champion will now face either world number one Ashleigh Barty or American Alison Riske in Melbourne.
