Kvitová succumbs to Bencic in Dubai

Petra Kvitová failed to secure a second title in Dubai on Saturday, losing 3:6, 6:1, 2:6 to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in the final.
Kvitová had won all six sets she'd played previously against Bencic and had won seven of her last eight finals, but she could not overcome the Swiss' aggressive game.
The two-time Wimbledon winner dropped to 17-4 on the season.
