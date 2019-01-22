Kvitová powers into Australian Open semi-finals

Petra Kvitová has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open. The Czech women’s tennis number one overcame Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 6-1 6-4 in 70 minutes on Tuesday to continue a very impressive run at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. Kvitová has not dropped a single set on her route to the last four in Melbourne.
In the women’s doubles, Barbora Strýcová and Markéta Vondroušová have also reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open. Another Czech pair, Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková, exited at the quarter-final stage.
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Man sets himself on fire on Wenceslas Square
Pensioner jailed on terror charge over fake “jihadist” attacks