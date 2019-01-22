Kvitová powers into Australian Open semi-finals

Petra Kvitová has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open. The Czech women’s tennis number one overcame Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 6-1 6-4 in 70 minutes on Tuesday to continue a very impressive run at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. Kvitová has not dropped a single set on her route to the last four in Melbourne.

In the women’s doubles, Barbora Strýcová and Markéta Vondroušová have also reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open. Another Czech pair, Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková, exited at the quarter-final stage.