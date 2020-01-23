Broadcast Archive

Kvitová, Plíšková through to third round at Australian Open

Ruth Fraňková
23-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitová advanced to the third round of Australian Open, beating Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 7-5. The seventh-seeded Czech, who lost last year’s final to Osaka, will next face Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the fourth round.

Second-seeded Karolína Plíšková confirmed her strong recent form by advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Laura Siegmund of Germany.

Another Czech, Karolína Muchová, lost in her second round match against Catherine Bellis of the U.S. 6-4, 6-4.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 