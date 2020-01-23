Kvitová, Plíšková through to third round at Australian Open

The Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitová advanced to the third round of Australian Open, beating Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 7-5. The seventh-seeded Czech, who lost last year’s final to Osaka, will next face Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the fourth round.
Second-seeded Karolína Plíšková confirmed her strong recent form by advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Laura Siegmund of Germany.
Another Czech, Karolína Muchová, lost in her second round match against Catherine Bellis of the U.S. 6-4, 6-4.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps