Kvitová, Plíšková through to third round at Australian Open

The Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitová advanced to the third round of Australian Open, beating Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 7-5. The seventh-seeded Czech, who lost last year’s final to Osaka, will next face Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the fourth round.

Second-seeded Karolína Plíšková confirmed her strong recent form by advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Laura Siegmund of Germany.

Another Czech, Karolína Muchová, lost in her second round match against Catherine Bellis of the U.S. 6-4, 6-4.