Kvitová loses to Osaka at WTA Finals

World number 3 Naomi Osaka beat second seed Petra Kvitová 7-6 (7/1), 4-6, 6-4 in the opening match of the WTA Finals in China on Sunday. The three-set marathon lasted for 2 hours and 39 minutes.

The 22-year-old Japanese maintained her unbeaten status over Kvitová having won their only previous clash in three sets in Melbourne.

Kvitová now faces Australia‘s Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic from Switzerland.