Broadcast Archive

Kvitová loses to Osaka at WTA Finals

Daniela Lazarová
27-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

World number 3 Naomi Osaka beat second seed Petra Kvitová 7-6 (7/1), 4-6, 6-4 in the opening match of the WTA Finals in China on Sunday. The three-set marathon lasted for 2 hours and 39 minutes.

The 22-year-old Japanese maintained her unbeaten status over Kvitová having won their only previous clash in three sets in Melbourne.

Kvitová now faces Australia‘s Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic from Switzerland.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 