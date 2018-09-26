Kvitová knocked out of Wuhan Open

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitová has failed to reach the fourth round of the women’s singles at the Wuhan Open in China. The two-time champion lost with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-3, 3-6, 3-6.

The only Czech to remain in the singles is Markéta Vondroušová, who is set to take on Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the third round.