Kvitová knocked out of Wuhan Open

Ruth Fraňková
26-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitová has failed to reach the fourth round of the women’s singles at the Wuhan Open in China. The two-time champion lost with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-3, 3-6, 3-6.

The only Czech to remain in the singles is Markéta Vondroušová, who is set to take on Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the third round.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 