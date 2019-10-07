Kvitová joins Plíšková in reaching WTA Finals

As in 2018, two Czech women will take part in this year’s WTA Finals, which involves the top eight women’s tennis players from the season. Petra Kvitová has just qualified and Karolína Plíšková had already made the cut-off for the prestigious tournament, which this year is being held in China’s Shenzhen.

Kvitová, who is 29, has taken part in the WTA finals seven times and lifted the trophy in 2011.