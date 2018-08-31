Kvitova in third round of US Open

Daniela Lazarová
31-08-2018
Petra Kvitova advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, defeating China’s Yafan Wang 7-5 6-3.

“It was a tough game. I lost it in the first set but was able to rally in time,” Kvitove told journalists.

The Czech, who is hoping for a third Grand Slam title, will next face 26 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

