Kvitova in third round of US Open

Petra Kvitova advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, defeating China’s Yafan Wang 7-5 6-3.
“It was a tough game. I lost it in the first set but was able to rally in time,” Kvitove told journalists.
The Czech, who is hoping for a third Grand Slam title, will next face 26 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
