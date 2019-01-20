Kvitová in quarterfinals in Australian Open

Petra Kvitová beat American Amanda Anisimova 6:2, 6:1 in less than an hour on Sunday returning to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in seven years.
Kvitová was in top form, breaking Anisimova's serve five times and never faced a break point. She got 86 percent of her first serves into play, and won all but five of the points when she did.
