Kvitova in Open Round of 16 at Australian Open

No.7 seed Petra Kvitova beat No.25 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 6-2 in a third-round match of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season - the Australian Open.
It was a clean match from Kvitova, who struck 18 winners to just 10 unforced errors; Alexandrova's 24 unforced errors outweighed her 12 winners, and the Russian couldn't engineer another break point after earning one in Kvitova's first service game.
In the fourth round Kvitova will play against No. 22 seed Maria Sakkari from Greece who beat Madison Keys 6 :4, 6:4.
