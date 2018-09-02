Kvitová exits US Open in third round

Ian Willoughby
02-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech women’s tennis number one, Petra Kvitová, has been knocked out in the third round of the US Open in New York. The 28-year-old, who was ranked fifth at Flushing Meadows, lost 5-7 1-6 to 20-year-old Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The result means that two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitová has failed to get to even the fourth round stage of any of this season’s four Grand Slam tournaments.

Related articles
Karolína Plíšková, photo: ČTK/AP/Andres Kudacki

Sports News

Plíšková into fourth round at US Open but Kvitová fails to reach Grand Slam last 16 yet again; Slavia leapfrog Plzeň at top of table…
Viktoria Plzeň - Mladá Boleslav, photo: ČTK/Slavomír Kubeš

Sports News

Plzeň remain unbeaten, Slavia bounces back, Sparta loses ground; Italian Andrea Pagan win the Czech Masters, his first European title;…
Petra Kvitová, photo: ČTK / AP Photo/ John Minchillo

Sports News

Kvitová climbs to fifth in world after reaching semis in Cincinnati; top Czech tennis names slam new Davis Cup format; only Plzeň have…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 