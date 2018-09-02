Kvitová exits US Open in third round

The Czech women’s tennis number one, Petra Kvitová, has been knocked out in the third round of the US Open in New York. The 28-year-old, who was ranked fifth at Flushing Meadows, lost 5-7 1-6 to 20-year-old Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The result means that two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitová has failed to get to even the fourth round stage of any of this season’s four Grand Slam tournaments.