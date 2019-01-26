Kvitová beaten by Osaka at Australian Open

Petra Kvitová was beaten at the Australian Open by 21-year-old Naomi Osaka 6:7 7:5 4:6 on Saturday, dashing her hopes of a third grand slam title.

Petra Kvitová was playing in her first grand slam final since winning her second Wimbledon title in 2014 and only two years after the knife attack at her home that put her career at risk.

“It's a great tournament to be in, it has been a while since I've been in the final. I want to thank my friends and family back home. I want to thank everyone who made it possible to help me come back and play” Kvitová said after the dramatic match.