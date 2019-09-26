Kvitová and Plíšková both make it to WTA Tour semi-finals

For the first time in five months, the Czech world no. 7 Petra Kvitová has made it to a semi-final in a WTA Tour tournament, after beating Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 6:2 6:4 in Wu Chan on Thursday. Just a few hours earlier, her compatriot Kristýna Plíšková got into the last-four at the Tashkent Open after beating Slovakia’s Viktória Kužmová 6:3 6:4.

Ms. Kvitová, who has already won at Wu Chan twice in 2014 and 2016 respectively, is yet to find out whether her opponent will be Alison Riske, or Elina Svitolina. For Kristýna Plíšková, who will be facing Beligian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck, this is only the third fight for a WTA Tour singles final in her career. However, she has already shown she can do it in Tashkent, where she won her only major singles title so far.