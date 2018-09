Czech tennis player Petra Kvitová advanced to the third round of the women’s singles at the Wuhan Open in China on Tuesday after defeating Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4.

The two-time Wuhan Open champion will take on the winner of the upcoming second-round match between No.12 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the third round.