Kuwaiti ambassador to Prague advises against relocation of Czech embassy to Jerusalem

Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Czech Republic Rashid Faleh Al-Hajri has warned that a relocation of the Czech embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would spark further aggression in the region and damage Czech relations with the Arab world.

In an interview for the ctk newsagency, the ambassador said that while he did not want to interfere in the country’s internal affairs, he did not consider such a relocation a good move.

The relocation of the country’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has been actively promoted by President Miloš Zeman who said on a visit to Israel last year that he would do everything in his power to see it brought about.

The Czech Republic opened a Czech House- a cultural and business centre - in Jerusalem last year which the president said was “a first step” on the way.

However, the relocation of the Czech embassy in Israel would have to be approved by the Czech government which has not indicated an intention to do so.