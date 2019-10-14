Kurds protest in Prague against Turkish military operations in Syria

Around 60 Kurds living in the Czech Republic gathered in front of the US Embassy in Prague on Monday to protest against the Turkish offensive in Northern Syria. They also asked Czech state representatives to do everything in their power to stop the Turkish attack.

The president of the Kurdish Civic Association in the Czech Republic, who was also the organizer of the demonstration, Rashid Khalil, told the Czech News Agency that the place was chosen in reaction to the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria. Khalil likened the behaviour of the world powers to the Munich Agreement of 1938.