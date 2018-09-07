Kupka retrospective begins in Prague

A retrospective of work by the major Czech 20th century painter František Kupka gets underway at Prague’s Waldstein Riding School on Friday. Entitled František Kupka 1871–1957, the National Gallery exhibition covers the artist’s entire career.
The chronological show is divided by theme to allow visitors to follow the painter’s path from symbolism to abstraction, of which Kupka was one of the pioneers.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services