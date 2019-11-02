Kupka painting auctioned for 16 million crowns

A painting by František Kupka, a pioneer of the abstraction movement and master of symbolism, sold at auction in Prague on Saturday for 16 million crowns, Miloš Svoboda of the European Arts auction told the Czech News Agency.
The 1907 oil on canvas, called Pískaři na Seině (Sand Workers on the Seine), complete with the auction house’s fee will cost the new owner a total of nearly 20 million crowns.
Kupka's paintings have been one of the most expensive to be auctioned in Prague for several years now.
