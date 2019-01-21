Kupka exhibition attracts thousands of visitors

An exhibition of paintings by the renowned Czech painter and graphic artist František Kupka at the Waldstein Riding School in Prague has been seen by over 90,000 visitors since it opened in September.

Due to overwhelming interest from the public visiting hours were extended until 10 pm in the last few days of the exhibition. The exhibition closed on Sunday and extending the date further was not possible since it is due to be exhibited in Helsinki, Finland next.

The exhibition was organized by the National Gallery and was also shown in Paris.