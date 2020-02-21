Kubera Taiwan trip warning was irregular, Prague tells Chinese ambassador

A deputy Czech minister of foreign affairs informed the Chinese ambassador to Prague on Wednesday that a letter sent by his embassy to the president’s office warning against the consequences of a Czech Senate speaker visiting Taiwan was not standard diplomatic communication. The exchange was made public by the minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček.

News site Aktuálně.cz reported on the letter in January, saying the Office of the President had passed it on to then Senate speaker Jaroslav Kubera. However, Mr. Kubera died before his planned trip to Taiwan could take place.

Mr. Kubera’s freshly elected replacement, Miloš Vystrčil, said he was weighing up whether to travel to Taiwan and would consult the matter with experts.