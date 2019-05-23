Krteček to appear on Formula 1 car

The famous Czech cartoon figure Krteček, known in English as Little Mole, is set to appear on Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team race cars driven by pilots Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi. Team director Frédéric Vasseur told journalists at a press conference that the character could help bring a new audience to the sport, particularly hundreds of thousands of children.
Krteček has achieved global popularity since the character was created by cartoonist Zdeněk Miler in 1956. Czech President Miloš Zeman famously took a Little Mole soft toy figure during his visit to China in 2014 and another Little Mole toy also made it to space in 2011, as part of the mission of space shuttle Endeavour.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
From underground bunkers to “Fire Mountain”: how Prague’s poorest have lived over the centuries
Czech hiking trails mark 130 years
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia