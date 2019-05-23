Krteček to appear on Formula 1 car

The famous Czech cartoon figure Krteček, known in English as Little Mole, is set to appear on Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team race cars driven by pilots Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi. Team director Frédéric Vasseur told journalists at a press conference that the character could help bring a new audience to the sport, particularly hundreds of thousands of children.

Krteček has achieved global popularity since the character was created by cartoonist Zdeněk Miler in 1956. Czech President Miloš Zeman famously took a Little Mole soft toy figure during his visit to China in 2014 and another Little Mole toy also made it to space in 2011, as part of the mission of space shuttle Endeavour.