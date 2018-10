Czech judo competitor Lukáš Krpálek has won his third Grand Prix gold medal in Cancún, Mexico. The Olympic champion and World number two defeated Andy Granda of Cuba in the above 100 kilogramme category. The Czech secured the win in the minute of the contest.

Krpálek is a former world and European champion and current Olympic Champion in the U100 category. He is the most successful judoka in Czech and Czechoslovak history, and was named Czech Judoka of the Year eight times between 2008 and 2015.