Krpálek takes silver in judo Grand Slam in Osaka

The Czech Republic’s Lukáš Krpálek has taken the silver medal in judo’s Grand Slam tournament in Osaka, Japan. The 28-year-old was beaten in Sunday’s final of the 100 kilograms and over category by Henk Grol of the Netherlands.

It is the sixth prize of 2018 for Krpálek, who is the most successful Czech practitioner of judo of all time and earned the country’s only gold medal at the last Olympics.