Krnov charity to send humanitarian aid convoy for Ukraine

Ruth Fraňková
21-02-2019
Two trucks transporting 46 tonnes of humanitarian aid will depart for eastern Ukraine from the Czech Republic on Monday. The convoy, heading to the town of Sloviansk near Donbas, will be carrying hygiene supplies, warm clothes and roof covering for people living on the frontline. It is organised by the Krnov branch of Caritas Czech Republic and Ukraine Initiative in the Czech Republic.

 
 
 
 
