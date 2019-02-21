Křetínský’s CMI sells Polish radio group Eurozet, angering PiS party over alleged Soros link

Billionaire Daniel Křetínský’s Czech Media Invest (CMI) has sold the Polish radio station group Eurozet it bought last year from French concern Lagardère in a move that has angered Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.
PiS called the sale of Eurozet a threat to the pluralism of Polish media amid reports that one of the buyers, the Czech company SFS Ventures, is linked to or funded by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros, who supports Polish opposition media.
SFS Ventures bought a 60 percent share. Polish media group Agora, whose assets include the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, bought the remaining 40 percent share in Eurozet. The majority owner of SFS Ventures is Sourcefabric Ventures, a leading developer of open source tools for news media.
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Banned 1954 documentary on Tibet returns to cinemas
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
The 1946 US operation that proved a propaganda coup for Czechoslovakia’s Communists
Why is it so hard to remove a Czech president?