Křetínský makes EUR 5.8 billion bid for Germany’s Metro group

The EPGC investment group owned by Czech Daniel Křetínský and Slovak Patrik Tkáč, has submitted a public offer for the German business group Metro. Reuters reported that EPGC had said in a press release that it was offering amounts for shares that valued Metro at EUR 5.8 billion.

The bid is contingent on EPCG reaching sufficient shares to take control of Metro, a spokesperson for the former said.

Reuters said the investment was part of Mr. Křetínský’s strategy of diversifying his holding into the food and retail sectors. He already owns the tabloid Blesk and Sparta football club.