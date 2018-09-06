Krejčíková and Siniaková advance to semi-finals at US Open

The Czech women’s doubles pairing of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková have advanced to the semi-finals at US Open, after defeating Elise Merten and Demi Schurs 2-6, 7-7 and 6-3.

The Czech team is just two wins away from a third straight Grand Slam title, after clinching victories at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year.