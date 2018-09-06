Krejčíková and Siniaková advance to semi-finals at US Open

Ruth Fraňková
06-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech women’s doubles pairing of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková have advanced to the semi-finals at US Open, after defeating Elise Merten and Demi Schurs 2-6, 7-7 and 6-3.

The Czech team is just two wins away from a third straight Grand Slam title, after clinching victories at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year.

Related articles
Czech Republic - Ukraine, photo: ČTK/Luděk Peřina

Sports News

Czech soccer manager Jarolím under fire after poor Nations League start; javelin pair represent Europe in Continental Cup; climber…
Karolína Plíšková, photo: ČTK/AP/Andres Kudacki

Sports News

Plíšková into fourth round at US Open but Kvitová fails to reach Grand Slam last 16 yet again; Slavia leapfrog Plzeň at top of table…
Viktoria Plzeň - Mladá Boleslav, photo: ČTK/Slavomír Kubeš

Sports News

Plzeň remain unbeaten, Slavia bounces back, Sparta loses ground; Italian Andrea Pagan win the Czech Masters, his first European title;…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 