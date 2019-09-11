Kosovo withdraws participation in Prague V4 summit following Czech president’s statement

Kosovo has cancelled its planned participation in Thursday’s Visegrad Four and Western Balkans summit in Prague, according to the Czech News Agency which quotes diplomatic sources. The move was made in reaction to President Miloš Zeman’s words earlier on Wednesday, where he said that he wants to discuss the possibility of renouncing the Czech recognition of an independent Kosovo at his next meeting with Czech top officials. Czech News Agency sources say that there are currently no confirmed guests for the Thursday meeting of prime ministers. However, discussions are still ongoing about whether the country will be represented on some level at least.

The Czech Republic has maintained diplomatic relations with Kosovo since 2008.