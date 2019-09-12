Konev statue to be replaced by memorial to liberating army

The controversial statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev will be replaced by a statue commemorating the soldiers who liberated Prague in 1945, the district administration of Prague 6 decided at its session on Thursday. In line with the proposal approved, the Konev statue will be moved to a suitable new site in Prague. A proposal by the Pirate Party to hold a referendum on the fate of the statue was rejected.

The open session, at which members of the public were able to have their say, is reported to have been stormy, with supporters of the statue calling for the mayor’s dismissal. The mayor said that while he had the utmost respect for the soldiers who had liberated the country from Nazi oppression, the Red Army had not only brought peace to the country, but in later years terror as well.