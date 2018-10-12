Kočka funeral stops traffic in Prague

One lane of Prague’s Vinohradská street was closed for three hours from midday Friday for the funeral of Jan Kočka junior, a member of the influential Kočka family clan.

The opulent funeral attended by thousands of people took place in the Church of the Most Sacred Heart of Our Lord at Jiřího z Poděbrad square in Prague.

The funeral procession then moved to Prague’s Olšany Cemetery, with the massive coffin placed in an ornate carriage drawn by three pairs of black horses.

The funeral procession severely restricted traffic, including city transport, which elicited criticism from the local authorities. Jan Kočka junior was killed in a car crash that he caused speeding two weeks ago.