The country’s special anti-corruption police unit, known as Kobra, prevented tax evasion worth 2.5 billion crowns last year, a spokeswoman of the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The team, operating under the anti-corruption police, consists of experts from the police and the financial and customs authorities. It was established in June 2014 and has since prevented tax evasion amounting to over 11.5 billion crowns.