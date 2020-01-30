Knife-wielding man arrested outside Czech parliament

A 31-year-old man armed with a knife was arrested outside the lower house of Parliament on Thursday.
Police said he demanded to be admitted into the building, where a session was underway, and threatened officers.
No one was injured in the incident. An investigation into his possible motive is underway.
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
Three people in Czechia under observation for coronavirus
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
Three Czechs trapped in Wuhan due to coronavirus
Press: North Korea attempted to acquire Czech military materials and drones