Knife-wielding man arrested outside Czech parliament

Brian Kenety
30-01-2020
A 31-year-old man armed with a knife was arrested outside the lower house of Parliament on Thursday.

Police said he demanded to be admitted into the building, where a session was underway, and threatened officers.

No one was injured in the incident. An investigation into his possible motive is underway.

 
 
